LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend as Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a number of indoor businesses closed to slow the spread.

Newsom ordered a statewide closure of indoor operations for dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, museums and cardrooms. Breweries, bars and pubs were also required to close both indoor and outdoor operations entirely in every county.

In addition, gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, offices for non-critical sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and indoor malls were also ordered to close in counties on the state’s watchlist — including Riverside and San Bernardino.

Riverside County health officials reported 983 newly confirmed cases and 13 more fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 25,748 cases and 550 deaths. The county also reported 9,711 people had recovered from the illness.

There were 511 county residents being treated in the hospital Monday, with 139 in intensive care units.

Effective today, July 13, 2020, more businesses in #RivCo are now required to move their activities outdoors as part of statewide actions to slow the spread of #coronavirus (revision) Read more: https://t.co/j8vzTJckzG#RivCoNow #ruhealth pic.twitter.com/CRXAmvyH9h — Riverside County Now (@RivCoNow) July 14, 2020

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,227 newly confirmed cases and three more fatalities over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 19,502 cases and 307 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 10,836 had recovered.

There were 564 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 165 in intensive care units.

Today’s County Update provides an overview of Governor Newsom’s statewide closure of several indoor operations. The update also announces that temperature checks are now req. before entering the County Government Center. Full update here:https://t.co/HDtEq04l2a#SBCountyTogether pic.twitter.com/cTPypoFP2w — SBCounty (@SBCounty) July 14, 2020

As of Monday evening, 289,362 Riverside County residents and 181,718 San Bernardino County residents had been tested.