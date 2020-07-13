PASADENA (CBSLA) — A Pasadena man was sentenced on Monday to seven years to life in state prison after slashing a woman’s throat in 2017.

75-year-old Lance Anthony Semkus admitted to using a knife in an unprovoked attack against a woman on October 23, 2017.

Semkus pleaded no contest earlier this month to attempted murder in the incident.

The victim, whose name was not released, was approached from behind during the attack and fought off the suspect — later identified as Semkus — who fled the scene in an SUV. Her throat was slashed and she suffered severe injuries, according to officials.

Witness descriptions of the suspect and vehicle eventually led to Semkus’s arrest and he was taken into custody without incident. A knife believed to be the weapon was also recovered.

The victim gave an impact statement to the court before sentencing but did not appear in person for Semkus’s hearing, a court clerk said.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, separate charges against Semkus, including the attempted second-degree robbery of another woman on the same day as the slashing and two counts of animal cruelty involving his two dogs that were found dead, were dismissed as part of his plea.

