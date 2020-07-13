SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials reported 540 new coronavirus cases and one additional death Monday as Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered non-essential businesses to close again.

The countywide total now stands at 25,255 cases and 424 deaths to date.

Of the 25,255 cases of coronavirus, 1,315 were skilled nursing home facility residents and 212 of them have died. Fifteen of the fatalities were assisted living facility residents.

The number of hospitalized patients dipped from 675 on Sunday to 674, and the number of patients in intensive care rose from 233 to 235.

County officials said 314,191 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 10,554 recoveries have been documented.

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday imposed more restrictions for the 30 counties on the state’s watch list which includes Orange County.

Orange County, which was ordered to close its bars and prohibit indoor dining, must now shut down fitness centers, indoor religious services and non-essential businesses such as beauty salons, and shopping malls.

Following the order, people rushed to The Barberhood in Laguna Hills to get a last-minute haircut.

“I don’t understand why there are some businesses that are allowed to stay open and there are other ones that have to be shut down. It doesn’t make sense,” said customer Sean Doersam. “I feel completely safe in here. Everybody’s got masks on, everyone’s doing the six-feet of distancing.

Owner Rick Wood said he plans to reopen Tuesday unless local leaders ask them to stop doing business.

They recently bought the shop and do not qualify for loans offered to other businesses.

In Irvine, at Lovely Nails & Spa, clients were getting manicures and pedicures as the orders came through.

“I wasn’t aware that they were shut down,” said client Ian Rubenstein. “I was aware that trend lines were going in the opposite direction of what we wanted.”

The owner of the nail salon said he heard Newsom’s order and is waiting to hear from the City of Irvine and Orange County officials on how to proceed next.

