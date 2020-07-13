BURBANK (CBSLA) – A man in his 70s was found dead in a Burbank garage fire Monday morning that also caused the explosion of live ammunition.
The blaze was reported at in the 500 block of North Parish Place at about 3 a.m.
Burbank Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find flames shooting from a garage at the back of the home and live ammunition exploding in the heat.
“I woke up to two loud bangs, or explosions if you will…and then I thought I heard ammunition going off, I thought there was gunfire over here,” neighbor Earl Smith told CBSLA. “And finally, I looked over and saw smoke and flames.”
Crews conducted an aggressive attack and brought the blaze under control by 3:42 a.m. A man was found dead inside.
An unknown amount of ammunition was found on the property, the fire department said.
The blaze was mostly contained to the garage with some damage to the home itself. The victim is believed to have been a resident of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.