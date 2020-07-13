(CBSLA)- Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen joined the team’s summer camp Sunday and he explained the reason for his delayed arrival. Speaking to reporters, Jensen said that both he and members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN, Jansen said that he seems to have acquired the virus from his 4-year-old son Kaden, who had a fever one night before then testing positive. While Jansen initially tested negative, but then tested positive in a follow-up test. Jansen told reporters that he acquired the virus three weeks ago but began feeling better after about four days.

“I tried to be careful, do everything we could do to try to avoid this virus,” said Jansen. “It happened so fast.”

The Dodgers pitcher has had health scares previously, undergoing two ablation procedures to deal with atrial fibrillation, a condition which causes the heart to beat out of rhythm. Despite that previous medical history and the recent coronavirus scare, Jansen told reporters he never wavered in his commitment to play this season.

“I always wanted to play,” said Jansen. “I love this game. I wanted to do it for the fans. We’re all going through a tough time right now in this world together. I think this is a good thing, not only for Dodger fans but all baseball fans around the world who have something to watch on TV.”

The 32-year-old Jansen said that he expects to be ready for the Dodgers Opening Day matchup with the San Francisco Giants on July 23.