PASADENA (CBSLA) — Professional soccer is back, and the LA Galaxy is hosting a drive-in watch party at the Rose Bowl Monday night.
The watch party is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive. Fans who take part will receive an LA Galaxy x Modelo bandana and a 25th Season Celebration pin featuring 2002 MLS Cup Champion Mauricio Cienfuegos.
Just 500 vehicles will be allowed entry.
The Galaxy, LA’s first professional team to get back to playing since the coronavirus pandemic shut down all sports in March, will face off against the Portland Timbers as the opening match of the MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Florida. They will play again against the LAFC on Saturday.
Professional sports are ramping back up, but without fans in stands across the country. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Angels are all also scheduled to restart play later this month.