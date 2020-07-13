IRVINE (CBSLA) – The city of Irvine Monday is opening a new coronavirus testing site capable of testing up to 260 people per day.
The site will begin testing Monday at Orange County Great Park. Testing is open to anyone, regardless of whether they are displaying symptoms. It is also free.
The testing will run Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for approximately the next month, the city said in a news release. It is open to anyone who lives or works in Irvine.
To obtain a test, you must make an appointment online. The tests will consist of either a nasal or oral swab. As of Monday morning, however, no tests were available.
Orange County has seen a massive surge in coronavirus cases over the past several weeks.
The countywide total now stands at 24,715 coronavirus cases and 423 deaths from the disease.
O.C. health officials Saturday reported 814 new coronavirus cases, which was down from the previous six days that each saw more than 1,000 new cases.