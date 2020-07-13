LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure Monday of all indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, malls, and other locations in 30 counties statewide, including Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange as officials say coronavirus cases are climbing higher statewide.
Under Newsom’s announcement, counties will be required to close indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, card rooms and all bars. Worship centers, gyms, personal hair services, and indoor malls will also be required to close indoor operations.
The latest closure announcement comes as new COVID-19 cases in California hit a daily average of 8,211 over the past week.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.