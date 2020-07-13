WNBA Season Opens July 25 With Weekend Dedicated To Black Lives Matter MovementThe league's opening weekend will see players using their voices and uniforms to raise awareness and seek justice for women and girls who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence.

'Shorter Races, More Exciting Formats, Bring To Life Driver Personalities': CBS To Air Superstar Racing Experience In 2021A brand-new racing series is coming to CBS in the summer of 2021 brought to you by a group that includes NASCAR Hall of Famers Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart.

Dodgers Closer Kenley Jansen Says Delayed Arrival To Summer Camp Due To Positive COVID-19 TestThe Dodgers closer told reporters Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after catching it from his 4-year-old son Kaden three weeks ago.