COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers reserve safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse police, the league announced Monday.
The 23-year-old is still eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games and will be allowed to return to the Chargers’ active roster following their Week 4 game at Tampa Bay.
Teamer, who was an undrafted rookie our of Tulane in 2019, signed with the Chargers shortly after the draft and started six games and appeared in a seventh — recording 40 tackles and an interception.
He is again expected to back up Derwin James, who returned from a stress fracture for the final five games of 2019.