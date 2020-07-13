LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Authorities say a body was found Monday Lake Piru, where “Glee” actress Naya Rivera went missing last week.

The body has not yet been identified, but it was found by crews searching for Rivera, who went missing at the lake last Wednesday. Search crews had been using sonar equipment to scan the bottom of the lake.

“This has been a pretty exhaustive search with a lot of resources over a period of now, today is day six,” Ventura County sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said.

Buschow said crews found the body floating in the northeast side of the lake, the area where Rivera was last seen. The area had been searched extensively with both sonar and by divers, who described murky conditions underwater that forced them to remain tethered with ropes in order to find their way back to the boats.

Workers found Rivera’s 4-year-old son was found in the boat by himself, touching off the search for the actress. The child told authorities he and his mother had been swimming in the lake and was wearing a life vest. A second life vest was found in the boat.

Rivera is presumed to have drowned in the lake. Buschow said they were in contact with the family.

The body has not yet been identified, and authorities have not released gender or age information.

Ventura County sheriff’s officials say they are in the process of recovering the body and will provide more details at a 2 p.m. news briefing.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.