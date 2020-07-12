Comments
LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Search teams will be back out at Lake Piru Sunday in search for 33-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared while boating last Wednesday and is presumed dead.
Authorities believe Rivera drowned in Lake Piru while swimming with her 4-year-old son, who was found in the boat alone wearing his life jacket.
Search crews are expected to continue to use side-scanning sonar technology and cadaver dogs as they continue to look for Rivera. They are also being assisted by the Tulare and San Luis Opispo County Sheriff’s departments.
Investigators do not suspect foul play; security video shows the pair being the only two people aboard.