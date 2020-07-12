LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials are urging everyone to remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as Los Angeles County Sunday reported a high number of new, confirmed cases.
On Sunday, officials said an additional 3,322 cases had been confirmed in the county, of which 18 people have died.
To date, Los Angeles County has seen 133,549 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas and a total of 3,809 deaths.
“For many LA County residents this is a very difficult time as you mourn the loss of a loved one and we wish you healing and peace,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We have been battling this virus for several months and I know that ‘COVID fatigue’ is a very real thing. I want to encourage everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use all the tools we have to prevent further transmission of the virus.”
Ferrer went on to advise that residents continue to closely follow all protocols in place for physical distancing, wearing cloth face coverings and washing hands frequently.