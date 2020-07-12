IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Democratic Party of Orange County has sent a letter to the county’s board of supervisors calling for a vote to remove John Wayne’s name from the airport.
Protesters gathered Saturday across the street from the airport in support of a name change.
The move has garnered international support but also sparked outrage from some, including President Trump, who attacked the idea on Twitter:
Can anyone believe that Princeton just dropped the name of Woodrow Wilson from their highly respected policy center. Now the Do Nothing Democrats want to take off the name John Wayne from an airport. Incredible stupidity!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020
The group says it is the morally right thing to do, and is long overdue.
“This is not the Orange County of 50 years ago and the racist remarks of John Wayne are not indicative of where our country needs to go or the values of our country,” said Ada Briceno, the chair of the Orange County Democratic Party.
Supporters of the name change want it to revert to its original, “Orange County Airport.”