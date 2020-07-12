LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Kelly Preston has died at 57 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Preston’s husband, actor John Travolta, shared a tribute to Instagram on Sunday, where he confirmed the news of her death.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,” Travolta said.
“My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”
