LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — King of Rock’n Roll Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough has died at 27 years old.
Keough was the son of Lisa Marie Presley. Her representative confirmed Keough’s death on Sunday in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.
“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” the statement read. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”
Lisa Marie posted a family photo in June 2019 with all of her children.
Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN
— Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019
The family’s statement did not confirm any reports about Keough’s cause of death.