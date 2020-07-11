Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating 10-year-old Leilani Sucess Collins, who was last seen Friday.
Collins is 4-feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She is black with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Collins was last seen in the 5400 block of Paramount Boulevard.
Police say she has previously run away, and was located riding the Metro train.
She has medical conditions and may lose focus easily, police said.
Anyone with information as to Collins’ whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.