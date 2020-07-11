PASADENA (CBSLA) — Business seemed to be booming in part of Pasadena this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city and in Los Angeles County.
Two of the 57 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday in L.A. County came from Pasadena, where city officials began offering expanded outdoor dining options.
Some parts of Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena closed to allow restaurants to offer on-street dining, which city officials say will help limit indoor dining services during the pandemic.
“I just checked my numbers. We’re up 160% from a week ago,” said Sorriso-Bar Celona owner Jack Huang about his business. “Three or four weeks ago we were hoping we were gonna go to 80% then to a full recovery but all of a sudden the cases went up high again and triggered more restrictive use.”
Some customers, who also expressed concern with rising hospitalizations, positivity rates and deaths, said they’re focused on staying positive and enjoying time outside while they can.
“Yeah, it’s a matter of time, like I said I think it’s just, we’re out here enjoying the time that we have because it’s obviously coming, and we should, we should go back home,” said Jackelin Saenz of Los Angeles.
If things go well with Pasadena’s outdoor dining plan, officials said they plan to expand it within the next two weeks.