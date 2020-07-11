PASADENA (CBSLA) — Restaurants have been hit hard by the pandemic and many are struggling to stay open. But now some cities like Pasadena are trying to give businesses a boost with outdoor and on-street dining.
Colorado Boulevard is becoming the first location in the city to offer this on Saturday. The move comes as the state recently issued a directive to limit dining indoor as a result of the spike in COVID-19 cases.
The first of several street closures for on-street dining will impact lanes on the following streets:
• On Colorado between Madison Ave to El Molino Ave (north and south curb)
• On Colorado between Fair Oaks Ave to Raymond Ave (south curb only)
• Union Street west of Raymond Ave (north side)
Other partial closures for on-street dining will occur July 25th, or sooner.