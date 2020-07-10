POMONA (CBSLA) — A slow-speed chase ended Thursday with the suspect driving off a parking structure in Pomona and landing with a crash on the street below.
The chase began when a driver in a GMC Yukon failed to yield to police. Police say he was believed to be connected to a major crime, and possibly armed.
At one point during the chase, a pickup truck with a teeth-baring smile graphic along its side tried to get involved in the chase, and was rammed and sideswiped by the Yukon.
The chase ended with the Yukon plunging over the side of a parking structure, flipping over and landing on its roof on the street below. The suspect was seen staggering out of the vehicle before surrendering.
The driver of the pickup truck that tried to get involved was also taken into custody.