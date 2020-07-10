LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Several cities are offering rental assistance to residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

With thousands of Southern Californians out of work, moratoriums on evictions have been declared in many areas, but elected officials are hoping to help both renters and landlords weather the pandemic.

Most rental assistance programs require the applicant be financially impacted by COVID-19. Some programs also require that applicants meet federal low-income requirements and that they have not previously received other government assistance.

In Long Beach, residents can apply for up to $1,00 per month of rental assistance payments. Applications can be obtained by calling (562) 570-3000, emailing LBCares@longbeach.gov, or by picking it up from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only at the Long Beach City Hall Plaza, 411 W. Ocean Blvd. Applications can be picked up until July 23. Applications can be sent by mail to Long Beach CARES Emergency Rental Assistance Program, 411 W. Ocean Blvd., 3rd Floor, Long Beach, CA 90802 with a postmark no later than July 27; or dropped off at Long Beach City Hall Plaza by July 23 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays only. Applications will be placed into a lottery pool, and approximately 1,700 will be randomly selected in August. For more information, visit longbeach.gov.

Irvine residents can begin to apply for a one-time $1,000 grant starting Monday at 8 a.m. An estimated 2,000 applicants will be selected at random, and the grants will be paid directly to landlords. The application period ends on July 24. For more information, email RentalAssistance@cityofirvine.org or call (949) 724-6185 during regular business hours.

Residents of Buena Park can also apply for emergency rental assistance of up to $1,000 per month through Dec. 31. The application is online at buenapark.com.

The city of Glendale is providing residential rent payments of up to $750 a month for two months directly to landlords on behalf of residential renters financially impacted by the pandemic. Applications for round one are being accepted online only through July 15. Go to glendaleca.gov, email ERAPCOVID19@Glendaleca.gov or call (818) 548-2069 for eligibility requirements, guidelines or questions.