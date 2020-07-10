LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators Friday released new security video in a horrific shooting at a Halloween party in Long Beach last October which left three men dead and nine other people wounded.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, which took place at a home in the 2700 block of 7th Street on the night of Oct. 29, 2019.

Three men were killed and nine others –including seven women and two men – were wounded.

According to Long Beach police, the suspect entered through an ally behind the home and indiscriminately fired into the crowd of 25 to 30 people.

At the time, the lone shooter was described by police as “a man wearing dark-colored clothing with his face concealed.”

No arrests have been made to date. The shooting may be gang-related, police reported Friday, although investigators still do not have a motive.

Police also Friday released surveillance video of three SUVs linked to the shooting which drove together from North Long Beach to the 7th Street home on the night of the killings.

“We need the public’s help to identify suspects and the vehicle license plate numbers,” Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna said in a news conference Friday. “Even a small amount of information can significantly help our investigation.”

One vehicle is described as a late 1990s model white Toyota 4Runner with gray trim. The second is described as a silver 2000s model Chrysler PT Cruiser. The third is a white late 1990s or early 2000s Toyota RAV4.

A reward of up to $40,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can anonymously call 1-800-222-TIPS, or text TIPLA at 274637.