LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,431 newly confirmed cases and four more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 24,765 cases and 537 deaths. The county also reported 9,367 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 526 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 116 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 861 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 18,275 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, an estimated 9,466 had recovered and 304 had died.
There were 505 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 148 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 153 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 4,246 cases. Of those who contracted the virus, 2,495 were under quarantine, 2,299 had recovered and 53 had died.
There were 74 county residents being treated in the hospital Friday, with 29 in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 276,634 Riverside County residents had been tested, 172,194 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 78,753 Ventura County residents had been tested.