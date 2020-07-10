PIRU (CBSLA) – Following the presumed drowning of actress Naya Rivera while out boating with her young son Wednesday on Lake Piru in Ventura County, thousands of people have signed a petition demanding that authorities put up warning signs about the lake’s powerful undertow.

The 33-year-old Rivera rented a pontoon boat at about 1 p.m. Wednesday to take out with her 4-year-old son on Lake Piru, located in the Los Padres National Forest about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

About three hours later, another boater found Rivera’s son sleeping in the boat by himself. He was wearing a life jacket. An adult-sized lifejacket was also found in the boat.

Divers have been scouring the waters since Wednesday evening for Rivera, who is presumed to have drowned.

A petition posted to Change.org calling for officials to put up warning signs around the lake’s strong currents has garnered more than 19,400 signatures as of Friday morning.

“Naya Rivera is not the first, nor the last to go missing at Lake Piru,” wrote petition organizer Erin Jordan. “Lake Piru is a very deep lake with very bad whirlpools, people have been asking for years for the city to put up warning signs for swimmers. Locals of Ventura County don’t go to Lake Piru for this reason! Tourist have no idea what they’re getting into. Lake Piru needs signs. We’re tired of waiting. We need justice for all those who got lost at Lake Piru. Put up the signs.”

The search for Rivera has now stretched into its third day.

The water is cold, there are rip currents and the depth of the lake varies in the area the boat was found, officials say. There is also a lot of debris on the bottom, with trees and roots, and visibility is poor.

“Under the water, it’s a lot by feel,” said Max O’Brien, a volunteer diver with Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, told reporters Thursday. “There’s a lot of shrubbery and sticks that we have to break through, as we’re going through, so it’s kind of a braille search.”

The search is focusing on the north part of the lake, where Rivera’s son was found alone on the boat.

“We have to go with where the boat was found initially, and then work our way outward from there,” sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Meanwhile, security video released Thursday shows Rivera pulling her SUV into the parking lot of the Lake Piru Marina. She drives through a parking space, backs up and then parks off center, crossing a line.

Rivera and her son then walk to the dock, where a crew member unties the lines and Rivera and her son pull out on the rented boat.

She had been to the lake in the past and was familiar with the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Rivera is best known for the hit series “Glee,” which she starred in for its entire six-season run. She also appeared in “Devious Maids” and was recently on the show “Step Up: High Water.”