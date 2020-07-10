SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – A man in his early 20s went to a nearby home for help after he was attacked and stabbed several times on a trail in Simi Valley Thursday night.
The stabbing occurred on a trail near Mount McCoy Cross, according to Simi Valley police. Investigators believe the victim knew his attackers. No arrests have been made.
At around 6 p.m., the victim knocked on the front door of a stranger’s home on Vera Cruz Street asking for help. He was bleeding badly, police said.
Officers and Ventura County Fire Department paramedics responded and took him by ambulance to Los Robles Medical Center. He is expected to survive.
The victim told police he was stabbed on the trail, but would not provide them details regarding the suspects, a motive or details of the attack.
Investigators, however, do not believe the attack was random in nature. Witnesses had reported seeing an argument between several young men near the cross, but did not see the stabbing itself, police said.
Anyone with information should call detectives at 805-583-6950.