CALABASAS (CBSLA) — The Las Virgenes Unified School District is giving parents a choice between online learning and modified on-campus class schedules for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district – which includes Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills and Westlake Village – released its plans Thursday for the new school year, which starts on Aug. 21. Superintendent Dr. Dan Stepenosky says these plans are flexible and responsive to local health metrics, and will be monitored daily and evaluated frequently to ensure the safety of students, staff and the community.

Two different options are being offered for the school year – a combination of virtual and classroom study, or full-time online learning.

For parents who opt for some on-campus learning, their students will be separated from other classes for play, lunch and learning. On campus, all students will be divided into morning and afternoon groups, and middle and high school students will only attend two periods a day on a rolling schedule.

The district says they will do temperature checks for staff and students who come on campus, and everyone will be required to wear a mask if they can’t stay six feet apart.

District officials say they are also in discussions with the local YMCA and Boys and Girls Club to figure out ways to expand child care for families and staff.

A webinar on the new plans will take place Tuesday at 4 p.m. to address questions, but parents are being asked to choose between the two options by July 24 at 5 p.m. Parents can sign up at LVUSDUpdates.org.