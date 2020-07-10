LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 2,667 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 51 more fatalities Friday, bringing countywide totals to 127,358 cases and 3,783 deaths.

Health officials also reported that 1,995 people were currently hospitalized, with 26% being treated in intensive care units and 17% on ventilators.

The department also reported that, with testing results available for nearly 1.27 million people, the overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%, though the daily positivity rate was 10%.

The latest numbers come as the department said it was continuing to ramp up contact tracing efforts.

“Currently, there are more than 1,500 contact tracers at Public Health who interview people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are residents of Los Angeles County,” the department said in a statement. “Prior to the pandemic, Public Health had approximately 200 staff who did contact tracing as part of their regular duties, with a focus on tuberculosis, sexually transmitted diseases and other acute communicable and vaccine preventable diseases such as measles.”

The health department said those who have tested positive for COVID-19 should expect a call from a health specialist who will collect data about possible exposure and identify others who might have also contracted the illness.

“The information is protected and cannot be shared with others except in emergency situations,” the health department said. “Please also note a public health specialist will never ask for a social security number, payment or documented status.”

For those who have not been contacted by a public health specialist, or who need to call back, can do so by calling the COVID-19 case info line at 1-8333-540-0473.

Health officials also called for people to remain at home as the number of cases and hospitalizations continued to surge, especially if they believe they have contracted the illness.

“As we continue to see increases in new cases and hospitalizations, it is important to remember that if you think you could be positive and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if you are positive for COVID-19,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.”