CERRITOS (CBSLA) — The Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts has canceled its entire 2020-21 season due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
In a statement, the CCPA said it “is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its patrons, performers, volunteers and employees.”
“County officials have indicated that the reopening of venues will be allowed in phases and with requirements for social-distancing and disinfection protocols. At this time, it is not known when the CCPA will be allowed to present performances and hold mass gatherings,” the statement said.
The theater will “undertake critical maintenance projects, including the installation of a new fire-suppression system” during the closure.
According to CCPA officials, plans are being made for the 2021-22 season.
Those interested in donating to the center can call 562-916-8510.
