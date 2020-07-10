LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Police have released the names of the two suspects who are wanted for the beating of an elderly man at a Lancaster grocery store on Wednesday.
Roberto Flores Lopez, 82, was using the bathroom at Superior Grocers on East Avenue J when a man attacked him there, according to his family. He suffered a broken jaw, a broken nose, and several fractures.
Officials said that 22-year-old Damaris Wade and 33-year-old Tamika White are the suspects they are currently looking for. They believe Wade assaulted and robbed Lopez, and White accompanied Wade into the store.
On Thursday, police released photos of both suspects from security footage at the grocery store.
They were last seen driving a light-colored 2007 Nissan Altima with a California license plate, according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information about the suspects’ whereabouts was encouraged to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Detective Esswein at 661-948-8466.
