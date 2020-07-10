ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Pro sports is scheduled to restart later this month without fans in the stands, but new Angel Anthony Rendon thinks it’s “stupid” to pipe in the noise of crowds into stadiums during games.

“It’s like, I mean, you’re looking at a pizza, you know, but you’re smelling a hamburger. It’s like, you hear noise, but you know nobody’s in the stands, you don’t see anybody,” Rendon said. “I think it’s dumb.”

Manager Joe Maddon was at a loss as to whether he agreed with Rendon, but eventually said, “There’s nothing I can even make up to top that, but that is pretty much the epitome of an analogy right there.”

Fans are not being allowed to come back to stadiums to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so teams are coming up with creative ways to be present in other ways. Another way the Angels plan to have fans be part of the game is by having cutouts of them in the seats.

The Angels are not scheduled to start up their 2020 season until July 28, but released their 2021 season on Thursday. They’ll start the season by hosting the White Sox on April 1, the first time since 2016 that they start their season at home. The season will be a big one for the Angels, because it will be their 60th anniversary.