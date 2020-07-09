HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX will try again Saturday to launch its twice-delayed mission to deploy 57 internet satellites into orbit.
On Thursday, the Hawthorne-based company announced that the launch has been rescheduled for 7:54 a.m. Pacific Time.
The company originally attempted to launch the Starlink satellites on June 26 from Cape Canaveral in Florida but was scrubbed at the last minute to allow for more pre-flight equipment checks.
SpaceX tried again Wednesday morning, but that launch had to be canceled due to bad weather.
When it eventually lifts off, the Falcon 9 rocket will be carrying 57 Starlink internet satellites as part of SpaceX’s planned array to provide worldwide low-cost internet access, particularly in under-served areas.
Saturday’s launch will be the 10th to date of Starlink satellites.
