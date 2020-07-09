PALMDALE (CBSLA) — The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been ruled a suicide., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday.
The LASD reported Thursday that following an investigation, “the Medical Examiner issued their final autopsy report and delivered it to the Sheriff’s Department and deemed this case to be suicide.”
The department also announced Fuller had prior reports of suicidal idealization and he had disclosed that “he did have a plan to kill himself.”
According to LASD Cmdr. Chris Marks, Fuller had purchased a rope, similar to the one found, a month prior to his death.
“Detectives identified a purchase from a local Dollar Tree store made on May 14, 2020, in which a red rope, consistent with the one used in the hanging was purchased with the card registered to Mr. Fuller,” Marks said.
In the early morning hours of June 10, 24-year-old Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale.
Fuller’s body was discovered by a passerby at around 3:30 a.m. in the 38300 block of 9th Street East, across from Palmdale City Hall.
L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said two paramedics were called to the scene, where they declared Fuller dead.
The preliminary ruling was that the death was a suicide.
Both the FBI Civil Rights Division and the California Attorney General’s Office reviewed the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Fuller.