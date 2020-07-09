CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of former “Glee” cast members have posted on social media over the past two days, sharing their shock over news that 33-year-old Naya Rivera disappeared while swimming in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.

Harry Shum, Jr., who played Mike Chang, said he was praying, while Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, asked for others to pray.

Damian McGinty, who played Rory Flanagan on the show’s later seasons, said he was ‘sick’ over the news.

And Vanessa Lengies, who played Sugar Motta, shared her love for Rivera.

When he first heard the news, Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, tweeted, “Oh God… mercy… please…,” before tweeting that he hoped this was a “big joke.”

Meanwhile on Instagram, Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s love interest on the show, Brittany S. Pierce, posted a story on her page. The post read, “We need your love and light.”

The search continued into the night Thursday, though officials said it turned into a recovery effort as Rivera was presumed dead.

