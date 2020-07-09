LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A number of former “Glee” cast members have posted on social media over the past two days, sharing their shock over news that 33-year-old Naya Rivera disappeared while swimming in Lake Piru with her 4-year-old son.
Harry Shum, Jr., who played Mike Chang, said he was praying, while Chord Overstreet, who played Sam Evans, asked for others to pray.
Praying.
— Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) July 9, 2020
love and hug on the people you can, while you can. I love you. Everyone please send out your prayers.
— Chord Overstreet (@chordoverstreet) July 9, 2020
Damian McGinty, who played Rory Flanagan on the show’s later seasons, said he was ‘sick’ over the news.
Sick to my stomach. Please pray. 🙏 https://t.co/DagBfjP3Qj
— Damian Mc Ginty (@damianmcginty) July 9, 2020
And Vanessa Lengies, who played Sugar Motta, shared her love for Rivera.
I love her. I love you. Holding you tight. 🙏
— Vanessa Lengies (@littlelengies) July 9, 2020
When he first heard the news, Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, tweeted, “Oh God… mercy… please…,” before tweeting that he hoped this was a “big joke.”
I am hoping against hope… this was all a big joke and she’ll appear from somewhere laughing her heart out
— iqbal theba (@iqbaltheba) July 9, 2020
Meanwhile on Instagram, Heather Morris, who played Rivera’s love interest on the show, Brittany S. Pierce, posted a story on her page. The post read, “We need your love and light.”
The search continued into the night Thursday, though officials said it turned into a recovery effort as Rivera was presumed dead.