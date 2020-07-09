LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School is out, camps are closed, but L.A. County is reopening its splash pads, swim beaches and other facilities with new safety protocols, just in time for a heat wave.
Splash pads with play areas at 18 parks and swim beaches at Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park, and Castaic State and Santa Fe Dam recreation areas will open Thursday. County pools, however, will remain closed through the summer.
Children who play in the water at splash pads and swim beaches will not be required to wear masks, but parents supervising will be asked to wear face coverings and observe physical distancing. Group gatherings will also not be permitted.
“We invite everyone to enjoy summer fun by visiting our splash pads, swim beaches and other outdoor amenities at L.A. County Parks,” Director Norma E. Garcia said. She said that LA County Parks convened with over 90 park municipalities and the Department of Public Health to develop COVID-19 health procedures to keep staff and park guests safe.
The county will also offer overnight family fishing and camping events at select regional parks starting Friday, and a revamped parks after dark program will start July 16 at select parks.
Monthly summer day camps are being offered at 50 locations for children 6 and older. Registration is open, with free or reduced-cost options available.
The county has a full list of activities and details on COVID-19 protocols on its website.