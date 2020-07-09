BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Hollywood Burbank Airport has installed vending machines equipped with KN95 masks, infrared thermometers and other personal protective gear.
The machines stock a variety of face coverings — disposable, cloth and KN95 — as well as hand sanitizer and wipes, gloves, infrared and digital thermometers, hygiene kits and UV-C sanitizer cases for cell phones and toothbrushes.
“We’ve been a proud partner of Hollywood Burbank Airport since 2016, and so it is our responsibility to ensure we are providing their travelers with the product offerings and shopping experiences they are looking for,” said Brian Quinn, chief operating officer of traveler retailer Hudson.
“With the introduction of our PPE vending machines, we are making it easier than ever for travelers to purchase essential health and safety products needed to stay safe and comfortable during their travels.”
There is one machine located pre-security in Terminal A, next to the airline ticket counters and another located pre-security in Terminal B in the baggage claim area.
