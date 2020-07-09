LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Triple-digit heat will hit Southern California this weekend.
A high-pressure system from the Southwest will start turning up the temperatures Thursday for inland areas, then ramp up the heat Friday. Temperatures will be 4 to 8 degrees above average, and will bring elevated fire danger.
Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest of the next seven days. One of the hottest areas in L.A. County will be Antelope Valley, where temperatures from 100 to 107 degrees are forecast.
An excessive heat warning for the deserts goes into effect Saturday and will last until Monday night.
Authorities are urging residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and limiting heavy outdoor work or exercise to early morning or evening hours. Children, elderly people and pets should also never be left in an enclosed cars, even with the windows down, in even moderate heat, particularly after a baby died after being left in a car in Fullerton.