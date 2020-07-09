LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — The search for 33-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera was set to continue early Thursday morning after she went missing Wednesday afternoon on a lake in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Rivera rented a pontoon boat at about 1 p.m. for herself and her 4-year-old son to take out onto Lake Piru, which is located about 50 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

About three hours later, another boater found her child sleeping in the boat by himself. The boater notified officials, who immediately began a search for Rivera with the use of helicopters, drones and dive teams.

The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.

It was not immediately clear how the child got back into the boat.

“There’s a lot of challenges in a reservoir this size, at times with visibility,” sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow said. “I don’t have details yet as to the depth of the area where the boat was found or what conditions they’re encountering out there.”

The vehicle Rivera and her son traveled to Lake Piru in was removed from the scene, though the boat remained in the water.

Authorities were working to reunite the child with family members Wednesday evening. The search for Rivera would continue at daybreak Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

On Tuesday, Rivera shared a photo of she and her son with the caption, “just the two of us,” on Twitter.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

On July 2 she tweeted, “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised.”

Rivera is best known for the hit series “Glee,” which she starred in for its entire six-season run. She also appeared in “Devious Maids” and is currently on the show “Step Up: High Water.”

Note: Authorities initially said the child was a 3-year-old girl, but later confirmed that the child is a 4-year-old boy.