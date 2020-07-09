LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers has announced its preliminary 2021 schedule, even though they haven’t started the 2020 season yet.
The preliminary schedule starts the season on April 1 in Colorado, and a home-opener against the Nationals on April 9. The schedule includes a pair of three-game Freeway Series against the Angels May 7-9 at Angel Stadium, and Aug. 6-8 at Dodger Stadium.
The 2021 promotional schedule and single-game ticket information will be released at a later date.
The Dodgers and the rest of Major League Baseball still haven’t started the 2020 season, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Players were scheduled to report to an abbreviated summer camp on July 1, followed by a shortened, 60-game season starting on July 24, but several across the league have opted out, including Dodgers pitcher David Price.
The Dodgers 2021 preliminary schedule is online at dodgers.com.