LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With more than 1,700 locations worldwide, Denny’s is one of the largest diner-style restaurant chains, and a number of its locations are looking to hire.
“We’re currently looking for probably around 2,000 folks in the next few months,” Sanjay Patel, director of franchise operations, said. “So there’s great opportunity in this brand, and I am so proud of what we do, not only for our team members, but for our guests and our communities.”
With the largest concentration of restaurants in the greater Los Angeles area, Patel said there were opportunities available for people at all levels.
“We have franchisees that are looking for general managers, assistant managers, cooks, servers, hosts,” Patel said. “So, there’s opportunity in many restaurants in Southern California.”
Patel said benefits were available depending on the location and the position.
Those interested can go online to find nearby opportunities and apply.