SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – A virus which kills rabbits — and was first detected in California in May – has now made its way into Orange County.

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV2) is not related to the coronavirus and poses no risk to humans or domestic animals other than rabbits, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Department. It also poses no food safety concerns.

The virus was detected in both wild and domestic rabbits in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona, Texas and Mexico beginning in March 2020, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

It was first detected in California on May 12 when a wild jackrabbit on a private property in Palm Springs tested positive for the disease.

On June 22, a desert cotton tail rabbit which had been found dead in a green space in San Clemente a week prior also tested positive for the disease, CDFW spokesman Tim Daly told City News Service.

Since then, CDFW has received reports of two more dead rabbits in Ladera Ranch and Capistrano Beach, Daly said.

Rabbits infected with RHD may exhibit no symptoms at all prior to their deaths, or they may show fever, swelling, internal bleeding and liver necrosis.

According to the USDA, rabbits in San Diego and San Bernardino counties have also been infected. As of yet, no RHD cases have been found in L.A. County.

A vaccine has been developed and is available on order. Domestic rabbit owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian for more information.

As of May, no rabbits, hares or rabbit products or equipment may be brought into California from states where RHD has been detected.

Officials have issued the following guidelines for those who own domestic rabbits or who come into contact with wild hares:

House rabbits should remain inside at all times to minimize potential contact;

Any sick or dead rabbits should be reported to state wildlife officials and should NOT be touched.

Any unusual illness or sudden rabbit deaths should be reported to your veterinarian immediately.

The virus is highly contagious, and can be spread by direct contact with infected animals and/or their urine/feces; can also be spread on contaminated objects, insects, etc., therefore good hygiene practices are necessary — i.e. wash hands thoroughly before and after handling rabbits, thorough disinfection, leave shoes outside, insect control, etc.

Know your hay/feed sources and if they are near areas affected by the outbreak.

Keep dogs on a leash when outside so they don’t interact with wild rabbits; consider having dogs wear booties when outside, or wash their paws before they come inside. Keep dogs and rabbits in separate areas of your home.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)