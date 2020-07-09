LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,377 newly confirmed cases and 18 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 23,334 cases and 533 deaths. The county said 9,246 people had recovered from the illness.
There were 513 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 117 in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 828 newly confirmed cases and 11 more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 17,414 cases and 304 deaths. The county reported an estimated 9,466 had recovered.
There were 511 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 166 in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 110 newly confirmed cases and two more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 4,093 cases and 53 deaths. The county also reported 1,784 remained under quarantine and 2,255 had recovered.
There were 74 county residents being treated in the hospital Thursday, with 29 in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 272,981 Riverside County residents had been tested, 169,876 San Bernardino County residents had been tested and 76,692 Ventura County residents had been tested.