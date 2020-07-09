LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The Aquarium of the Pacific has opened its outdoor areas with safety protocols in place and is offering discounted admission.
While indoor areas remain closed, sharks, rays, and sea jellies and visit penguins, seals, sea lions, and other animals can be found in the aquarium’s expansive outdoor areas.
Visitors can see large sharks and rays in the Shark Lagoon’s main habitat and touch tropical species of sharks and rays in its two touch pools.
The Aquarium is limiting the number of visitors, requiring advanced timed reservations, managing traffic flow to ensure social distancing, requiring face coverings for everyone age 2 and older and temperature checks for everyone.
They are also providing numerous hand-sanitizing stations and sanitizing surfaces constantly.
The Aquarium’s outdoor gift store is also open and some food service is available.
Through Friday, July 24, admission is $12 per person and free to children under age three and Aquarium members.
The aquarium, located at 100 Aquarium Way in Long Beach, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday.