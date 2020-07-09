SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Two men and two women have been arrested in connection with looting a Patagonia store in Santa Monica after protests turned violent on May 31.
Patagonia, at 1344 4th St., was damaged and looted on May 31 by several suspects who were caught on surveillance video, removing a safe from the business.
Images showed several people dragging the safe down stairs and loading it onto a hand truck.
Santa Monica police says detectives served several search and arrest warrants at different locations in Los Angeles County during the investigation, and identified six suspects.
The four arrested include 27-year-old Ulises Alcantara Juarez, 27; Alfred Fernando Bello, 24; Yesenia Enriquez Tejada, 25; and Debbie Lujan, 23.
Evidence connected to the looting, including the safe, were recovered and booked into evidence, police said.