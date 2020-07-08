LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting in San Fernando last month.
The shooting was reported on June 3 at about 10:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of San Fernando Road, according to the San Fernando Police Department.
Three suspects got into an argument with a customer in a liquor store then left and got into a car. Shortly after, two of the suspects exited and fired several shots at the victim, who was not struck.
Police said it was not immediately clear if the victim was the same person the suspects were arguing with inside the store.
Authorities circulated a photo of the suspects and encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to call 818-898-1286. To report anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS.
