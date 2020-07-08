LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 35th annual live induction ceremony will be replaced with an exclusive TV special, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced Wednesday.
“Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the live 2020 HOF Induction Ceremony concert on 11/7 is cancelled. In place of the live event, we’ll broadcast an exclusive special about the #RockHall2020 Inductees on HBO & HBO Max November 7, 2020 at 8pm,” the foundation tweeted.
The special will feature acceptance speeches, interviews with inductees and artists.
This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees include; Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.
Ticketmaster purchasers will automatically be issued a refund to their account.
The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been moved to the fall with the 36th Induction Ceremony returning to Cleveland.