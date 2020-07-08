LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new poll released Wednesday has found that over half of Californians believe state and county officials relaxed coronavirus lockdown restrictions too quickly, this as California contends with a surge in cases.

The poll from the nonprofit California Health Care Foundation found that 53% of Californians believe that shelter-in-place orders were relaxed to quickly, up from 43% three weeks ago.

1,156 California residents were surveyed for the poll between June 26 and June 30 by CHCF and market research firm Ipsos.

77% of those polled were concerned that they or a family member would contract coronavirus. When the numbers were broken down by ethnic background, 85% of Latinos were concerned and 90% of Asians.

57% were confident that the state health care system is prepared for a second wave of coronavirus cases.

38% of those polled said they must leave home to go to work. Of those, 83% said their employer requires they wear a face mask most of the time, and two-thirds say their employer requires they wear a mask all of the time.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a statewide lockdown in mid-March. In mid to late May, as coronavirus curve began to flatten, the state began to give permission to stores to reopen for in-person shopping and restaurants for in-person dining. He also gave the green light for barber shops and movie theaters to reopen.

However, Newsom was forced to reverse course as cases and hospitalizations began to rise again at an alarming rate. In mid-June, he ordered that all Californians must wear masks while in indoor, public settings.

Then on July 1, Newsom ordered 19 counties to shut down all their bars, along with all indoor operations for dine-in restaurants, wineries, wine tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, indoor zoos, museums and cardrooms. Several counties have since been added to the list. The order will run for at last three weeks.

As of Tuesday, 277,774 people in California have contracted coronavirus and 6,448 people have died from the disease. 5,989 people were currently hospitalized statewide with COVID-19. Of those, 1,740 were in ICU beds.

To read the full results of the poll, click here.