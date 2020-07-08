LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — Authorities were searching for actress Naya Rivera Wednesday night after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera rented the boat at about 1 p.m. About three hours later, another boater found the child in the boat by himself.
The boaters notified officials who immediately began a search for Rivera with the use of helicopters, drones and dive teams.
The child was said to be unharmed and told investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but his mother never got back into the boat.
On Tuesday, Rivera shared a photo of she and her son with the caption, “just the two of us,” on Twitter.
just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B
— Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020
Authorities were working to reunite the child with family members.
Note: Authorities initially said the child was a 3-year-old girl, but later confirmed that the child is a 4-year-old boy.