LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Local of the 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA say they have voted to oppose ratification of the union’s new film and TV contract.

“Unprecedented. The SAG-AFTRA L.A. Local board has rejected supporting the tentative 2020 TV/theatrical contract by a supermajority vote of 69% to 31%,” a statement issued by the local said.

The L.A. Local board represents 50% of the entire membership and brings in 55% of total earnings, according to the statement. The vote, however, is only advisory, and the national board’s vote recommends members vote yes on the new contract.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA’s national board has approved the tentative three-year film and TV contract by a vote of 67.6% to 32.4%. The union says the new contract will include a 26% gain in streaming residuals, wage increases of 2.5% in the first year and 3% in each of the second and third years. The contract would increase funding of the union’s benefits plans by $97 million over three years, with $54 million in additional funding for the Health Plan.

