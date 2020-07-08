LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Following his announcement for the presidency, rapper Kanye West told Forbes he no longer supports Donald Trump and that he has chosen a potential running mate.
According to Forbes, West said in the interview that he no longer supports Trump, saying, “I am taking the red hat off, with this interview.”
West also said he has tapped Michelle Tidball, who describes herself as a “biblical life coach.” Forbes reports Tidball once said on one of her bible teleconferences that she doesn’t “watch news.”
On July 4, West announced on Twitter that he will run for president, saying, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020Vision.”
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
One of his first supporters in this apparent bid for the White House was Space X founder Elon Musk, who tweeted in response, “You have my full support!”
West shared a picture on Twitter just a few days earlier of him and Musk together.