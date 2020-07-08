BURBANK (CBSLA) — The driver of a Jeep that was rammed into one of the gates of the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank remains at large Wednesday.
The vehicle was being chased by Glendale police officers who were responding to a call of a car blocking traffic near Grandview Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver allegedly “started flipping officers off,” and officers tried to pull him over, but the Jeep drove off, touching off a pursuit, Glendale police Sgt. Christian Hauptmann said.
The suspect drove more than 100 mph on the 134 Freeway, forcing officers to call off the pursuit soon after it started.
The chase ended with the driver crashing the vehicle into Gate 7, near Olive Avenue at the Warner Bros. lot. The driver ran away, but despite a search perimeter set up to box him in, he remains at large.
