LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Culver City will receive $6.6 million to help fund its bus services as part of coronavirus relief efforts.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao made the announcement on Wednesday as part of the $25 billion federal CARES Act funding that is being distributed across the country.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” Chao said.
Culver CityBus services, along with two other transit providers in California, will receive a total of $35.2 million dollars.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some recommendations to help protect passengers and transit operators, including to practice physical distancing, have passengers enter and exit the bus through rear entry doors, and routinely sanitizing frequently-touched surfaces.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” Federal Transportation Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said.
“These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency,” she added.
Culver CityBus has also specifically issued its own safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus on its buses, which include wearing a clean face covering before and during boarding.